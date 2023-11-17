Hiker from Oracle found dead on trail at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, AZ — An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead on a trail at Grand Canyon National Park Thursday.

The National Park Service says at about 1:30 p.m., they were alerted to an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail about 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

When first responders arrived, they found the man and he was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 65-year-old James Handschy of Oracle, Ariz.

Officials believe Handschy was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner continue to investigate what led to Handschy's death.