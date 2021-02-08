Menu

Hiker dies after a 40-foot fall at Phoenix's Papago Park

Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 07, 2021
2021-02-07

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell about 40 feet while hiking the Hole in the Rock trail at Phoenix's Papago Park has died.

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics loaded the injured hiker into a big wheel stretcher and safely got him down the rest of the trail.

The man was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and he later was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man was in his 20s. His name wasn't immediately released Sunday.

