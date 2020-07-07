Menu

Helicopter helping to fight wildfire near Payson crashes

Authorities say a helicopter helping to fight a wildfire near Payson has crashed under unknown circumstances.
PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter helping to fight a wildfire near Payson has crashed under unknown circumstances.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the pilot was the only person aboard the UH-1H helicopter that went down Tuesday afternoon about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Payson.

The condition of the pilot wasn't immediately available.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the FAA and National Transportation Board will investigate the crash and the NTSB will try to determine the probable cause.

The lightning-caused wildfire started Friday in a wilderness area near Payson and had grown to 580 acres by Tuesday morning.

Four hotshot crews were airlifted Monday into the area of the wildfire that's only accessible by helicopter to begin suppression efforts.

