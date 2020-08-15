Heat wave baking Southwest expected to continue several days

PHOENIX (AP) — Forecasters say an`` "intense and relentless" heat wave baking much of the U.S. Southwest will continue in the coming week.

Phoenix on Friday tied a record for the date with a high of 117 degrees, and the National Weather Service said Friday was the eighth day in 2020 with a high of at least 115 degrees.

That beat the old record of seven days in 1974.

The same high-pressure ridge over Arizona and Nevada was elevating temperatures in parts of California.

Excessive heat warnings set to remain in effect until Wednesday evening blanketed large parts of the three states.