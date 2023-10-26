Watch Now
Arizona State Rep. calls to extend bar hours for World Series

On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gress sent a letter to Ariz. Gov. Hobbs, urging Hobbs to issue an executive order that would extend the time for businesses to sell alcohol during the World Series to 3 a.m.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Oct 26, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a good year, and, with a World Series Championship within reach, their fans, including Ariz. State Rep. Matt Gress, are ready to celebrate.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Gress sent a letter to Ariz. Gov. Hobbs, urging Hobbs to issue an executive order that would extend the time for businesses to sell alcohol during the World Series to 3 a.m.

The request is based on a revised statute that allows the governor the power to extend alcohol sale hours for professional or collegiate national sporting championship events, according to a news release issued by Rep. Gress' office.

"Let us cater to our ever-loyal fans and hard-working businesses and allow the extension of bar serving hours until 3 a.m.," Gress wrote in the letter. "With input from a team of dedicated public safety officials, we can find a way to encourage a fun and safe way to #EmbraceTheChaos."

The Diamondbacks face off against the Texas Rangers starting Friday, Oct. 27. The final game, if the series makes it that far, will be held Nov. 4.

