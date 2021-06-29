Grand Jury in Arizona indicts Lori Daybell in connection to death of former husband Charles Vallow

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has charged Lori Vallow Daybell with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, in an announcement released Tuesday.

The charges, which were submitted on June 24, stem from the July 2019 shooting incident in which Lori's brother, Alexander Cox, reportedly shot and killed Charles, according to officials.

In May, the Chandler Police Department originally submitted charges for Lori Daybell in connection to Charles' death.

That same month, prosecutors brought a number of new charges against Lori and Chad Daybell, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Lori’s children, “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

"JJ" and Tylee went missing under suspicious circumstances in September 2019, shortly after Daybell and Vallow were newly married and following the deaths of their former spouses. The children's bodies were found buried in June 2020 at an Idaho property owned by Chad, officials said.

Take a look at the timeline below for significant events surrounding Lori Daybell, including the death of Charles Vallow and the disappearance and deaths of "JJ" Valley and Tylee Ryan.

A few months prior to the shooting that resulted in his death, Charles Vallow filed for divorce from Lori and later dropped the divorce. Charles was the adopted father of "JJ" Vallow.

Alexander Cox died later in 2019 due to a blood clot, officials said.

Lori is now being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in addition to the other charges she and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing in relation to the deaths of "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.