Graham County Health Department looking for man exposed to rabid bobcat

The Graham County Health Department is searching for two men who were in Aravaipa Canyon, Turkey Creek Area, on Sunday, April 13.

The two men, who were driving a white jeep, were talking to hikers who had an incident with a bobcat, according to a news release from the Graham County Health Department.

One of the two men had contact with the bobcat. The bobcat subsequently tested positive for rabies.

The health department wanted to evaluate the man who handled the bobcat to determine if any treatment was needed, the news release said.

Anyone with information on these two men are asked to call 1-928-428-0110 or 1-928-965-8921.