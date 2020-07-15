Governor's office announces $6M to combat homelessness, help Arizonans

Nearly $6 million will be distributed to Arizona groups, services and programs to prevent homelessness and support community members in need, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

The funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant, the Governor's Office said.

“We want all Arizonans to have access to resources that keep them safe and help them thrive,” said Governor Ducey, in a press release. “These dollars will go toward shelter for domestic violence victims and families in need, services for pregnant women, programs leading to independent living, support for kids in out-of-home care and more. I am grateful to the men, women and organizations working to support Arizonans in need. My thanks also to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for this Emergency Solutions Grant funding to provide aid throughout the state.”

According to the governor's office, here's where the money will be spent:

A total of $4.35 million of the funding will be distributed to shelters, programs and services that help homeless individuals and families throughout Arizona:

$1.6 million for homeless shelters;

for homeless shelters; $1 million for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System’s Serious Mental Illness Housing Vouchers, supporting independent living for those who are able to do so;

for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System’s Serious Mental Illness Housing Vouchers, supporting independent living for those who are able to do so; $500,000 for the Domestic Violence Services Fund, distributing grants to domestic violence shelters among the state;

for the Domestic Violence Services Fund, distributing grants to domestic violence shelters among the state; $500,000 for the Jerry Ambrose Veteran Council of Mohave County, expanding services for homeless veterans;

for the Jerry Ambrose Veteran Council of Mohave County, expanding services for homeless veterans; $250,000 for Center for Opportunity in Tucson, providing solutions-based aid to the homeless population;

for Center for Opportunity in Tucson, providing solutions-based aid to the homeless population; $200,000 for Maggie’s Place, providing programs and services for pregnant and parenting women and their children;

for Maggie’s Place, providing programs and services for pregnant and parenting women and their children; $200,000 for Crossroads Mission in Yuma, offering programs leading to stable employment and independent living;

for Crossroads Mission in Yuma, offering programs leading to stable employment and independent living; $100,000 for the Homeless Management Information System and Crisis Response Network, connecting with community members in need of support.

A total of $1.6 million of the funding will be distributed to services and programs that work to prevent homelessness in Arizona: