Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

GOP seeks to postpone Maricopa County election certification

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
gavel-2.jpg
Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 18:59:40-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party has asked a judge to prohibit Maricopa County from certifying its Nov. 3 election results, including Democrat Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump, until the court makes a decision about the party's lawsuit seeking a new hand-count of a sampling of ballots.

The party made the request Monday night after the county revealed officials planned to approve the returns on Thursday or Friday.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

The county faces a Nov. 23 deadline for certifying results.

The lawsuit focuses on an audit of a sampling of ballots required to test the accuracy of tabulated results.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7