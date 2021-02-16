Menu

GOP-led Arizona Senate OKs major school voucher expansion

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-15 19:53:33-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has approved a major expansion of the state's school voucher program.

All 16 Republicans backed the proposal on Monday over protests from minority Democrats who called the bill a slap in the face of voters who rejected a slightly larger expansion just over two years ago.

Glendale Republican Sen. Paul Boyer's bill would make all children attending schools with a high percentage of low-income families or who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches eligible for the state's voucher program.

The program allows parents to take state funding and pay for religious or other private education and education costs.

