GOP lawmakers take aim at Ducey's pandemic emergency powers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona legislative Republicans are pushing to cut off broad emergency powers that Gov. Doug Ducey has used to restrict large gatherings and business occupancy during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Senate committee voted Monday to end the public health emergency that gives the state access to millions of dollars in federal funds and expands Ducey's powers.

The Government Committee also advanced various proposals that would make it easier for lawmakers to shut down the governor's powers during a future emergency.

Supporters say the Republican governor should be able to take immediate actions to respond to a pressing emergency but eventually the Legislature should have a say.

Democrats say involving lawmakers would slow and politicize the process.