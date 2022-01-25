Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

GOP election rules advance, include releasing ballot images

items.[0].image.alt
Google Images
Picasa 2.0
Lawmakers accepted tickets from casino owner
Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 21:27:37-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawmakers considering election bills Monday were urged to adopt a series of bills changing the way elections are conducted.

Legislators heard from a leading Republican candidate for Arizona governor and a number of people who worked on the Senate GOP's partisan 2020 ballot review.

In a series of party-line votes, Republicans on the committee voted to advance bills that would make pictures of all ballots publicly accessible after an election; end all-mail elections for cities and school boards and require extensive security requirements on ballot paper akin to those used to prevent and detect counterfeit money.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!