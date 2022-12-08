Glendale police tase suspected shoplifter over a dozen times at WalMart

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police officials say they used a ‘drive stun’ function of a Taser on a shoplifter over a dozen times at WalMart after they say the woman was resisting arrest.

A spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department says that an off-duty officer was assisting loss prevention at the WalMart near 59th and Northern avenues on Wednesday for a shoplifter.

They say a woman would not comply with orders and resisted arrest which led to a Taser being used for her to comply.

The spokesperson says that the device was activated in the ‘drive stun’ function which is intended for pain compliance instead of incapacitation.

“It was initiated 14 times, the total amount of time it was activated being used was 10.6 seconds,” said Gina Winn, with the Glendale Police Department, “that doesn’t mean that’s the amount of time it was placed on the individual.”

It’s unclear how many of the 14 times hit the woman.

A bystander entering the shopping center recorded the encounter as well, concerned about the number of times a Taser was used, "I thought she was going to die from that many Tasings," said Trisha Curby.

The woman is facing misdemeanor charges for shoplifting, drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Winn said that she was accused of shoplifting jewelry and clothes.

A body camera worn by the Glendale officer shows the woman repeatedly warning the officer that she suffers from seizures as she was being tasered.

After the nearly five-minute encounter, you see the woman convulsing as the officer props her up as they waited for medics to respond.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to police.

“This was reviewed by a supervisor who determined there was no policy violation,” said Winn.