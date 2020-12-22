Menu

Glendale police: Officer fatally shoots man during encounter

Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 22, 2020
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say an officer responding to a burglary alarm fatally shot a man wielding a metal bar during an encounter in a residential area Tuesday.

A Police Department statement said the responding officer located a man in a home's backyard and confronted him in a nearby street at around 4:30 a.m.

The statement said the officer shot the man who was holding the metal bar when when he moved toward the officer, who has been placed on standard administrative leave.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Christopher Cuevas. The officer was not identified but authorities said he's been a Glendale officer for two years.

