Glendale police kills man at park while attempting to locate domestic violence suspect

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police shot and killed a man at a park while attempting to locate a domestic violence suspect Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of 47th and Glendale avenues just after 7 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a gun.

When police arrived, the ex-boyfriend had already left the scene. Officers found a vehicle that matched the suspect description near a park at 47th and Diana avenues, just north of Northern Avenue. According to Peoria police, Glendale officers approached the truck and could not see if anyone was inside due to the vehicle's tint.

Officers noticed a man sitting at a nearby gazebo at the park and believed that was the individual they were searching for. Officers told the man to raise his hands. Peoria police say the man had "made a movement towards his waistband," and that is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man, only identified this time as a 46-year-old from Tucson, died from his injuries at the scene. Officials say no firearm was located near the man at the scene.

After the shooting, Peoria police say officers approached the ex-boyfriend's truck and found the man in the driver's seat with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The ex-boyfriend has only been identified as a 23-year-old from Glendale.

Officials say there is no known connection between the 46-year-old and the ex-boyfriend.

Peoria Police Department is investigating this incident as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team.

No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.