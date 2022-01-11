Free state park admission for Arizona residents on MLK Day

PHOENIX — All Arizona residents will get free admission to more than 30 state parks on January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Visitors will need to show an Arizona ID and all entrance fees will be waived.

Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion state parks, camping, special events and concessions.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says he encourages everyone to get outside on Monday and visit the beautiful state parks Arizona has to offer.

Other national parks with free admission include the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Petrified Forest National Park. Find a park near you here.

The last opportunity to complete hikes for the Eight4Two Challenge to win two day-use passes will end the weekend of January 16.