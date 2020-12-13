Free program helping teachers boost their virtual instruction skills

The pandemic, making it clear that remote learning is here to stay. Now, a free resource is helping teachers improve their virtual instruction skills.

The Arizona Virtual Teacher Institute through ASU Prep Digital offers all sorts of training opportunities. Since launching in the spring, the program has already served nearly 5,000 teachers from more than 800 schools in Arizona.

"It's a science," said Betsy Fowler, who oversees the AZ Virtual Teacher Institute for ASU Prep Digital. "There's a lot of thought and planning that needs to go around this transition and that's exactly what we're here to do, is to offer that support."

Right now there are free trainings every Monday through Thursday, and on Saturdays.

The program is also offering a remote K-12 Summit in January.

For more information click here.