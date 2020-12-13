Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Free program helping teachers boost their virtual instruction skills

items.[0].videoTitle
AZ Virtual teacher institute has helped more than 5,000 teachers since Spring.
Laptops currently in short supply as many schools start year with remote learning
Posted at 4:25 PM, Dec 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-13 18:25:47-05

The pandemic, making it clear that remote learning is here to stay. Now, a free resource is helping teachers improve their virtual instruction skills.

The Arizona Virtual Teacher Institute through ASU Prep Digital offers all sorts of training opportunities. Since launching in the spring, the program has already served nearly 5,000 teachers from more than 800 schools in Arizona.

"It's a science," said Betsy Fowler, who oversees the AZ Virtual Teacher Institute for ASU Prep Digital. "There's a lot of thought and planning that needs to go around this transition and that's exactly what we're here to do, is to offer that support."

Right now there are free trainings every Monday through Thursday, and on Saturdays.

The program is also offering a remote K-12 Summit in January.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7