Four Arizona pups compete in 2025 Puppy Bowl, bringing awareness to rescues

PHOENIX — Four Arizona puppies are ready to take the field for this year's Puppy Bowl, the annual event that showcases adorable rescue dogs while helping them find forever homes.

This year’s furry competitors come from the Arizona Humane Society, Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue, and the Nagi Foundation—which made history last year as the first Native American-led organization to be featured in the event.

"It's so exciting! Not many people get to be part of this, so it's an honor to be on such a big stage," said Christy Cole with Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner says the game is about more than just cute chaos.

"A small football game with a big heart—142 pups scoring touchdowns, getting penalties, and a kitty halftime show. And by the end, they'll hopefully find forever homes!"

Arizona pup Akimel came from the Nagi Foundation.

"We focus on animal-assisted behavioral health and medical care, working exclusively on tribal land, including the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community—where Akimel came from," said Nagi Foundation’s Sheila Iyengar.

Rescue advocates hope the Puppy Bowl inspires more people to adopt and bring awareness to the wide range of dogs available at shelters and rescues, including purebreds.

"You can find any kind of dog in a rescue," Cole said. "They all have unique personalities and so much love to give!"

While these Puppy Bowl stars have already been adopted, Arizona shelters are filled with lovable pups still looking for homes.

If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time to adopt and or learn about resources for raising a well-behaved pup.