Fort Defiance man gets prison sentence for fatal stabbing

Gavel shot
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-24 01:41:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Fort Defiance man accused of a fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 17 { years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Lodi Gene Bitsie II was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2019 stabbing on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Prosecutors say Bitsie argued with the victim before punching him and then stabbing him in chest with a large knife.

Authorities say the victim died from the stab wounds.

The FBI investigated the case because it was on tribal land.

