Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez announces run for Arizona governor in 2022

Posted at 9:04 AM, Mar 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (abc15) — Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez has announced that he is running in the 2022 election for Arizona's governor.

Lopez made the announcement Tuesday morning on social media, saying, "I’m running for governor to give everyone a fair shot."

According to his campaign website, Lopez is "building a people-powered movement to flip this state blue and restore the promise of Arizona."

After graduating from the University of Arizona, Lopez was elected mayor of Nogales in 2001 at age 22.

He was appointed as Director of the Arizona Department of Commerce in 2008 and then served as Chief of Staff for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to his website, he is now a small business owner.

Arizona's 23rd and current governor, Doug Ducey, was sworn into office in January 2015.

