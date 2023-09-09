Former Arizonan retiree opens barbershop at 91 years old

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (CNN) — 91-year-old barber opens his own shop and says he has no plans to quit working.

They say do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life.

That must be true for Bob Rohloff, from Wisconsin, because even at 91 years old, he's still at it.

And not only is Rohloff still cutting hair, after more than a decade of working in someone else's barbershop, he's once again opening his own shop in Wisconsin.

"Started in 1948. I was in high school. If I ever get the chance because I've always had my own shop, the right combination comes along, I will start a shop yet," Rohloff revealed. "I didn't tell my family or nothing because I knew they wouldn't agree."

He explains he tried to retire once when he and his wife lived in Arizona, but it didn't last long.

What Rohloff loves most is interacting with customers.

Plus, he says he doesn't have any arthritis, so why not continue working?

As of now, Rohloff's not putting any timeline on how long he's going to keep doing it.

He estimates he's given 100,000 haircuts, so far.