Foes of massive Arizona tax cuts file to block them

PHOENIX (AP) — A group of public education advocates has filed enough signatures to at least temporarily block a nearly $2 billion income tax cut championed by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov Doug Ducey.

They also turned in signatures to block second tax cut aimed at exempting small-business owners from a new tax on the wealthy.

But the Invest in Arizona Now coalition fell short of filing on a third tax cut bill that caps income taxes at the current 4.5% rate.

A second group failed to collect enough signatures to block three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression.

