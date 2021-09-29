Watch
Foes of massive Arizona tax cuts file to block them

Posted at 6:18 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 21:18:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A group of public education advocates has filed enough signatures to at least temporarily block a nearly $2 billion income tax cut championed by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov Doug Ducey.

They also turned in signatures to block second tax cut aimed at exempting small-business owners from a new tax on the wealthy.

But the Invest in Arizona Now coalition fell short of filing on a third tax cut bill that caps income taxes at the current 4.5% rate.

A second group failed to collect enough signatures to block three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression.

