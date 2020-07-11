Foes of initiative boosting taxes on wealthy file lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Opponents of a voter initiative that would boost taxes on high-earning Arizonans to fund education are suing to keep it off the November ballot.

The proposed initiative backed by many educators and the state teachers union would raise about $940 million a year by imposing a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples.

A group backed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed the lawsuit Friday.

It alleges the initiative misleads voters by not disclosing the full size and scope of the tax increase.

Backers say they're confident the measure will survive the challenge.