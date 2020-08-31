Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Flagstaff police report spike in fentanyl overdoses, deaths

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
fentanyl generic pills close up.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 18:12:30-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff Police Department says it is seeing a spike in overdoses and deaths associated with blue fentanyl pills manufactured to look like the prescription opioid Oxycodone.

The agency reported Monday there were two separate deaths at different locations in Flagstaff over the weekend that appear to be linked to the pills.

In both cases plastic bags of the pills marked with “M30” were found where the people died.

The local medical examiner’s office is investigating both deaths.

Flagstaff officers arriving Saturday at the scene of a third overdose attributed to the pills found an unresponsive person who was able to be revived.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson