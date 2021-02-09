Menu

Flagstaff police ID 2 who died after car crash into building

Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 08, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff have released the names of a Scottsdale man and Phoenix woman who died after the car they were in crashed into a building.

They say a vehicle was found inside a lobby early Saturday and two people had been ejected.

Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Kassir was believed to be the driver of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say 22-year-old Amanda Mosqueira was transported to a Flagstaff hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and crossed the center median before crashing into the building around 3 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine if speed and-or impairment contributed to the cause of the fatal crash.

