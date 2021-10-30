Watch
Flagstaff poised to have meetings take note of Native lands

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 19:24:57-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff City Council is poised to begin its meetings with an acknowledgment honoring the ancestral homelands of Native tribes in the region.

Council members on Tuesday voiced support for having the acknowledgment statement read at the beginning of future meetings.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that a formal vote is scheduled next Tuesday.

The council's meeting agenda said the acknowledgment would "reflect on the attempted erasure of Indigenous peoples and the historic trauma caused by colonialism" in order to promote understanding and dispute resolution. Flagstaff is near the Navajo Nation.

Several other tribes also have reservations in northern Arizona.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

