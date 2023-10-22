Watch Now
Flagstaff man dead after train hits him

Police identified the man as 53-year-old Stacey Menold
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 21, 2023
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Flagstaff man is dead after police say he was hit by a train Friday afternoon.

Flagstaff police say they were called to the area where the railroad tracks intersect Ponderosa Parkway just before 5:45 p.m. for the report of a train hitting a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been hit by an eastbound train.

The man, later identified as 53-year-old Stacey Menold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the railroad traffic control devices were active at the time of the crash.

Flagstaff police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

They are asking anyone with information to call them at 928-774-1414, or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

