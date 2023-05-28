Watch Now
Flagstaff makes list of top alternative romantic getaways

Flagstaff came in at No. 9 on the list of 175 most romantic "alternative" destination getaways.
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 18:52:04-04

Looking for a romantic getaway?

Flagstaff might do the trick, at least according to the travel website honeymoonalways.com.

In a recent survey of 3,000 couples conducted by the site, Flagstaff came in at No. 9 on a list of 175 romantic alternatives to your typical hot spots for amour.

Think cities like St. Augustine, Florida, Hilo, Hawaii, and Asheville, North Carolina, over go-to destinations, such as New York City, New Orleans and Savannah, Georgia.

Flagstaff was praised on the list for its "breathtaking mountain ranges," its "vibrant downtown area" and its "proximity to iconic landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Sedona."

No other Arizona city came within the top 100. Prescott came in at 104; Williams at 108; Tubac at 151; and Jerome at 171.

