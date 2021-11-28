Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Flagstaff delays construction of USGS facilities over costs

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Flagstaff
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 18:56:57-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Flagstaff is hitting pause on the construction of new buildings in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey because of soaring costs.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Saturday that officials made the decision earlier this month after learning the project would cost $10 million more.

The collaboration encompasses demolishing old buildings on the USGS campus and erecting a new warehouse and lab offices.

The city owns the land and buildings but leases it to the USGS. In 2016, the projected cost was $20.8 million.

Now, it is $32.8 million. City officials are optimistic they can work with federal officials to find an alternative solution.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!