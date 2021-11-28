Flagstaff delays construction of USGS facilities over costs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Flagstaff is hitting pause on the construction of new buildings in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey because of soaring costs.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Saturday that officials made the decision earlier this month after learning the project would cost $10 million more.

The collaboration encompasses demolishing old buildings on the USGS campus and erecting a new warehouse and lab offices.

The city owns the land and buildings but leases it to the USGS. In 2016, the projected cost was $20.8 million.

Now, it is $32.8 million. City officials are optimistic they can work with federal officials to find an alternative solution.

