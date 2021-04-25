'Flag Fire' prompts evacuations near Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — A fire near Kingman, Arizona has prompted evacuations of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community. Pre-evacuation orders are also being issued for the Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine communities.

Officials say the "Flag Fire" was reported Sunday around 2 p.m. The 600-acre fire originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, south of Kingman.

PHOTOS: Flag Fire burning near Kingman

ADOT video shows billowing smoke near Interstate 40. Officials say the smoke does not appear to be affecting the freeway at this time.

A #wildfire in #KingmanAz is sending smoke over I-40. Please use caution in the area. (The fire does NOT appear to be affecting the freeway.) #I40 #Aztraffic #wildfire



Don't be surprised by unplanned incidents; get the ADOT Alerts app: https://t.co/DtzUVKzi0C pic.twitter.com/QXFztl3jhe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2021

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials say Hualapai Mountain Road is currently closed at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.

The Red Cross is working on shelter arrangements as needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.