Five-year-old dead, two other kids hurt after shooting near 52nd Street and Broadway Road

TEMPE, AZ — A five-year-old is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Tempe late Friday night.

Tempe police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. near 52nd Street and Broadway Road.

Tempe police provided an update this morning on the shooting. Watch in the player below.

Tempe police provide update on triple shooting near 52nd Street and Broadway Road

When officers arrived, they found that a shooting had occurred between two vehicles.

Tempe police say one vehicle shot into the other, and the vehicle shot at had an adult and six children inside.

They found three of the kids had been shot, and they were transported to the hospital. The five-year-old was ultimately pronounced dead.

The other two kids are in critical condition, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The ages of the other two victims have not been released.

Tempe police did not say how many suspects they are looking for at this time.

An investigation as to what led up to the shooting is ongoing.