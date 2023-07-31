Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Firefighters: Building catches on fire, multiple injuries

We're continue to gather more information. The fire is near 56th St. and Chandler Blvd. in Chandler.
CHANDLER BLVD - 56TH ST FIRE
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 19:36:31-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after a fire sparked at a commercial building in Chandler.

On Monday, crews with the Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe fire departments were called to the scene near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard to help with the efforts.

Chandler Fire says multiple patients were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

It is not clear how many individuals were transported or the severity of their injuries.

No further details have been released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!