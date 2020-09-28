Fire crews battling 9,200-acre 'Sears Fire' burning north of Cave Creek

Fire crews are currently battling a wildfire burning east of Cave Creek Road on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

Tonto National Forrest officials say the "Sears Fire" is approximately 9,200 acres with 0 percent containment near Forest Service Road 24 and the Sears Kay area.

So far, three homes, five outbuildings/sheds and several vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

Currently, there are 12 engines, 3 hand crews, 1 Air Attack plane, 1 Very Large Air Tanker, 2 Large Air Tankers, 2 Single Engine Air Tankers and 2 helicopters assigned to the incident. Additional resources have been ordered and are responding.

An area closure order was implemented Saturday which includes Bartlett Dam Road, Seven Springs Road (NFSR 24), Horseshoe Lake, Bartlett Lake and Seven Springs recreation sites. The closure order shall remain in effect until further notice and can be viewed here.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Watch live video from the fire below:



