Financial planner picked to fill Democratic House vacancy

Posted at 2:19 PM, Oct 18, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Sarah Liguori has been picked to fill a vacant seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picked Liguori Monday to fill the District 28 seat formerly held by Aaron Lieberman, a Democrat who resigned to focus on his campaign for governor.

Liguori has worked in financial planning and commercial real estate.

She's running in next year's election to keep the seat. The 28th District in North Phoenix and Paradise Valley is the most competitive in the state, though the boundaries will change during the ongoing redistricting process.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

