Feds give 65 acres of land for border wall infrastructure

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River, in Yuma, Ariz. The federal Bureau of Land Management said on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, it's transferred over 65 acres of public land in Arizona and New Mexico to the Army for construction of border wall infrastructure. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 21, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management says it has transferred over 65 acres of public land in Arizona and New Mexico to the Army for border wall infrastructure.

The agency says it handed over 53 acres in Yuma County, Arizona, that is needed to install power and other utilities around the border wall there.

Another 12.7 acres in Hidalgo County, New Mexico, were transferred so that the Army could install power and other utilities along with engineering for roads that provide access to the border wall project there.

Critics say construction of the border wall and infrastructure around imperils wildlife and protected land.

