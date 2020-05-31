Menu

FD: Multiple homes catch fire, crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek

A brush fire is threatening homes in the Cave Creek area Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 20:01:09-04

Multiple homes have caught fire and crews from several agencies are battling fast-moving flames after a brush fire sparked in Cave Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews from across the Valley have responded to assist in battling the second-alarm Ocotillo Fire near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 750 acres, burned through multiple structures, and continued to threaten more buildings in the area.

Rural Metro fire officials say evacuations are in place north of Cave Creek Road from New River Road east to Cave Creek Road, with assistance from the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office.

An alert about the evacuation was broadcast on television to residents around the Valley Saturday afternoon, but did not have specific information about evacuation locations, sparking concern for some who saw it.

When agencies across Maricopa County were informed of the alert, they clarified that the evacuation order was for those in the area of the Ocotillo Fire.

🔺This alert is to advise residents in Cave Creek, AZ to evacuate due to a rapid moving fire

🔺Gilbert is not impacted

🔺Please follow @azstateforestry for updates

Thank you!

— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 30, 2020

It was initially reported that the fire sparked near the 7th hole of Rancho Manana Golf Course and was pushed north into the desert by heavy winds.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Red Cross services have been set up at Cactus Shadows High School nearby for residents who've had to evacuate.

