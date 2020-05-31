FD: Multiple homes catch fire, crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek

Multiple homes have caught fire and crews from several agencies are battling fast-moving flames after a brush fire sparked in Cave Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Watch aerial video from the scene in the player below.

Fire crews from across the Valley have responded to assist in battling the second-alarm Ocotillo Fire near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

@PHXFire Crews assisting @RuralMetroCAZ @DaisyMtnFire @ScottsdaleFire with a large brush fire burning in the town of Cave Creek. Multiple homes have caught fire as well as more being threatened from this fast moving fire. pic.twitter.com/lUEeJafawS — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 30, 2020

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 750 acres, burned through multiple structures, and continued to threaten more buildings in the area.

.@azstateforestry says fire is 0% contained and numerous structures have been lost. Structures lost are mostly sheds, secondary structures. pic.twitter.com/oO2XbVBi2o — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) May 30, 2020

Rural Metro fire officials say evacuations are in place north of Cave Creek Road from New River Road east to Cave Creek Road, with assistance from the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office.

An alert about the evacuation was broadcast on television to residents around the Valley Saturday afternoon, but did not have specific information about evacuation locations, sparking concern for some who saw it.

When agencies across Maricopa County were informed of the alert, they clarified that the evacuation order was for those in the area of the Ocotillo Fire.

If you received an evacuation notice from Maricopa Country Sheriff Office to evacuate your home if you live in Maricopa County, this was for the Town of Cave Creek in reference to the 3 alarm brush fire-You NO NOT have to evacuate if you are not in the area of the Cave Creek Fire — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 30, 2020