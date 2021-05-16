FD: 22 people get stuck on ride at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters had to rescue 22 people who got stuck on a roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.

Crews say the coaster was about 20 feet up when it malfunctioned, leaving the riders stuck midway through the ride at around 5:30 p.m.

The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal position.

These thrill seekers got more than they bargained for when their roller coaster got stuck. Glendale Firefighters assisted the @PHXFire with the safe rescue 22 people. Thankfully there were no injuries. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/wQq9MERhxZ — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) May 16, 2021

Firefighters with Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments say they were able to lower the riders off the coaster about an hour and a half later using a High Angle Belay System and several ladders.

Crews say no one was injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the ride to stall.