FD: 22 people get stuck on ride at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix

Firefighters had to rescue 22 people who got stuck on a roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 16, 2021
PHOENIX — Firefighters had to rescue 22 people who got stuck on a roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.

Crews say the coaster was about 20 feet up when it malfunctioned, leaving the riders stuck midway through the ride at around 5:30 p.m.

The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal position.

Firefighters with Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments say they were able to lower the riders off the coaster about an hour and a half later using a High Angle Belay System and several ladders.

Crews say no one was injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the ride to stall.

