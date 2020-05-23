Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

FD: 17-year-old rescued after being stuck in shaft while riding ATV in New River

items.[0].image.alt
FD: 17-year-old stuck in shaft while riding ATV in New River
Posted at 9:42 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-23 00:42:24-04

Daisy Mountain Fire officials rescued a 17-year-old boy after he fell into a shaft near Desert Hills Drive and New River Road.

MCSO officials say the call came in at around 6 p.m. after the boy was riding a quad and fell into the shaft.

34 units responded and a full rescue team dropped into the mineshaft at 6:45 p.m. He was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital for an evaluation, MSCO says.

It is unclear if he suffered any injuries, however, fire personnel say he was alert and speaking to the rescuers.

Watch live video from scene below:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.