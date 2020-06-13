FBI to review evidence in Dion Johnson's case after he was laid to rest Friday

Dion Johnson was laid to rest Friday after an emotional funeral.

Johnson, 28, was shot and killed on May 25 by a Department of Public Safety Trooper after being found asleep in his car along Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard.

Officials with the FBI now say they will review evidence in Dion Johnson's case alongside the Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

"The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice and the FBI are aware of the death of Dion Johnson and will review all available evidence to determine what federal response is warranted. Experienced prosecutors and agents will be assigned to review the matter for potential federal civil rights violations," FBI Public Affairs Specialist Jill McCabe said.

Friday at Elevate Christian Church in Phoenix, Johnson's family said their final goodbye before his burial.

Watch the funeral service below:

"I knew that you could have been anything, anybody you wanted to be," said Erma Johnson, Dion's mom. "So smart, so loving, so intelligent, you were my everything."

“I’m thankful for a wonderful dad and when I was with him he always made me feel safe," said Johnson's 14-year-old-daughter.

"I’m not lost, because Dion is gonna guide me to where I need to be. I’m so thankful, and I’m blessed and Dion, Auntie will love you forever," said Johnson's aunt.

Johnson's death has sparked rallies across Phoenix, including one on Sunday when protesters marched to DPS headquarters.

"One of the worst things about this is that Dion Johnson was killed by an officer who volunteered to protect and serve all the citizens of this state and I don’t know how that can be reconciled with the family," said Jocquese Blackwell, the family's attorney.

Johnson was buried at Greenwood Cemetery.