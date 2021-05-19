FBI arrests man in Phoenix for alleged role in January 6 U.S. Capitol riots

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the January 6 riots at the U.S Capitol.

According to court documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Micajah Joel Jackson was connected to two different social media accounts that had posted multiple photos during the attack at the capitol in January over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI says social media posts from Jackson’s accounts, paired with surveillance footage from inside the capitol indicate Jackson was one of the rioters who breached the building. Jackson was identified by distinct clothing, an orange armband, and a U.S. flag that he was seen carrying in multiple photos.

According to court documents, the FBI interviewed Jackson at his home in March about the incident. Jackson allegedly admitted to breaching the capitol, posting photos on social media, meeting with members of the Proud Boys group, and said his backpack contained medical supplies.

Jackson said the orange armband he was wearing during the riot was given to him by a member of the Proud Boys group. Jackson said he had never met with the Proud Boys group before January 6, but did so when he arrived at the capitol in order to meet other people from Arizona.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday for knowingly and willfully disrupting conduct at the capitol building, which entails any individual who “engage[s] in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.”