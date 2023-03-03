Father and 2 kids dead, 2 other children injured in Phoenix condo fire

PHOENIX — A father and two children are dead, and two other children are hospitalized, after a condo fire in Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say firefighters were dispatched to a fire around 11 p.m. near 35th and Northern avenues. When they arrived, they found a single condo unit with smoke and flames coming from the windows.

Crews worked to fight the blaze while going inside to search for potential victims. Inside the condo, they located a man and four children who had to be carried out by firefighters.

All five victims were taken to hospitals where the father of the children died. The four child victims, a girl and three boys, were taken to pediatric hospitals in “extremely critical condition.”

Phoenix police officials say two of the boys have since died from their injuries. The boy and girl remain in critical condition.

The four children range from age 5 to 12.

VIDEO: Phoenix officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on this incident.

Officials give update on deadly overnight condo fire in Phoenix

The victims have not been identified.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but firefighters say there is no indication that it was suspicious at this time.