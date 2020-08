PHOENIX (AP) — National Weather Service meteorologists have issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

They say the Phoenix area and lower elevations of southern Gila County are expected to see temperatures reach upward of 114 degrees Monday.

The heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

On Saturday, Phoenix tied a record from 2011 for 33 days in a calendar year with temperatures at or above 110 degrees.