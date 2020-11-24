Menu

Ex-politician in adoption scheme to be sentenced in 3 states

Jacques Billeaud/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, is former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, with his attorney, Kurt Altman, after a court hearing in Phoenix. Prosecutors in Arkansas are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Petersen for his conspiracy conviction in running an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. He also faces sentencings in Arizona and Utah during January for convictions related to the adoption scheme. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-24 18:11:54-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in Arkansas will seek a 10-year prison sentence next week for a former Arizona politician who acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in three states involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Prosecutors said former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen defrauded state courts, violated an international adoption compact and took advantage of birth mothers.

Petersen is a Republican who also worked as an adoption attorney.

He faces sentencings in January for convictions in Arizona and Utah.

Petersen said he accepts the consequences of his actions.

His plea in court papers for leniency was accompanied by letters of support from some adoptive families.

