Ex-Arizona prison guard union boss gets theft prison time

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:30:50-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The former president of the union representing Arizona's corrections officers has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling money from the union's treasury.

The Arizona Attorney General's office announced the sentencing of Darren Sikes on Friday.

He was president of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association from 2016 to 2019.

Sikes pleaded guilty to using the union's funds for personal expenses including a vehicle and a new patio and was ordered to repay $134,000.

Sikes' daughter was formerly a union secretary and also pleaded guilty to fraud and theft.

Samantha Sikes got five years' probation and must repay more than $23,000.

