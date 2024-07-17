Evacuations, shelter-in-place orders lifted in Coolidge after HAZMAT situation

COOLIDGE, AZ — All evacuations and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted for all Coolidge residents after a hazardous materials release on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the situation was resolved and all affected areas can return to normal.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office previously ordered evacuations for homes within the following boundary:

East Steele Road to East Kleck Road, and between State Route 87 and North Fast Track Road.

Residents west of SR87 to North La Palma Road are being asked to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order for the Randolph community has been lifted.

Coolidge City Manager Rick Miller told ABC15 the incident involved a tractor-trailer rig that was being loaded when the incident occurred.

He said inside the rig was a variety of materials but they're not sure if they're combustible. There is no fire or smoke visible.

The Coolidge Fire Department said those who were sheltering should stay indoors, close their windows, and bring pets inside.

Those who were being asked to evacuate could go to the Coolidge Council Chambers located at 911 S Arizona Boulevard.

It's unclear if any injuries or illnesses were reported.