Evacuations set as crews battle Mescal Fire southeast of Globe

Inciweb
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 05, 2021
GLOBE, AZ — Officials say evacuations have been ordered for Gila County residents as crews continue to battle the Mescal Fire southeast of Globe.

As of Sunday evening, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 said the fire has grown to 49,631 acres and is 8% contained.

Officials said evacuation orders have been issued for the following locations:

  • San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats)
  • Soda Canyon
  • El Capitan residents living on the east side of State Route 77

The following communities are in "SET" orders and should prepare and be alert for updates:

  • Lower Peridot
  • Skill Center
  • Peridot South
  • T11 Ranch
  • Beverly Hills
  • El Capitan west of State Route 77

Officials say a temporary shelter has been set up at High Desert Middle School at 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe.

Officials say about 500 personnel are currently working the blaze, located 12 miles southeast of Globe.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 77 between Winkelman and US Highway 70 has been closed due to smoke. This will allow firefighters to travel to and work safely in the area.

Highway 70 reopened Sunday morning and is being rerouted around the fire area.

Residents are asked to leave immediately, take any medications, pets family valuables, and close all windows that include window coverings and leave all doors closed, county officials said.

San Carlos lands west of Route 3 and Old San Carlos Road south to the Reservation border are closed to all entry.

The fire reportedly started on Tuesday, June 1, and the cause remains under investigation.

