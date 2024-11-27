Eloy firefighter arrested for producing and distributing child pornography

ELOY, AZ — An Eloy firefighter has been arrested, accused of producing and distributing child pornography.

The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona says 38-year-old Agustin Sauceda faces nine counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography, five counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Sauceda is accused of producing child pornography involving a girl under the age of 18 on nine occasions between 2022 and 2024. Sauceda then allegedly shared the videos on a file-sharing network.

Details on Sauceda's arrest are unknown at this time.

"Each count of Producing Child Pornography carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to lifetime supervised release," The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a release. "Each count of Distribution of Child Pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to lifetime supervised release. Each count of Possession of Child Pornography carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to lifetime supervised release."

Homeland Security continues to investigate this incident.