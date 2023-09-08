Electric semi-truck catches fire in Phoenix, marking second incident in a matter of days

PHOENIX — Fire crews battled an electric semi-truck fire in Phoenix Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. near 40th Street and Broadway Road at a Nikola electric truck facility.

Representatives of the business say the truck was in pre-production and was an inoperative vehicle that was being worked on. The incident involved the battery compartment

of the truck.

Video from the scene showed fire crews continuously dousing the truck in water in an effort to cool the battery.

One business was evacuated during the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is the second known fire involving an electric truck in the Valley in a matter of days.

Multiple fire department agencies including Tempe, Phoenix, and Chandler worked to combat a hazardous situation involving an electric truck battery on Monday.

In June, a row of Nikola trucks caught fire in Phoenix with one reigniting a month later. That led to a recall of Nikola's trucks, which was announced in August.

