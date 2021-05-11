Watch
Ducey signs bill making early voting list no longer permanent

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that bans the procedure if the woman is seeking it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. Doctors who perform an abortion solely because the child has a survivable genetic issue can face felony charges. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 11, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill to make it easier to purge thousands of people from a list of voters who automatically get a ballot each election.

Arizona Senate Republicans on Tuesday sent the bill to Ducey over protests from Democrats and prominent business leaders who said the measure would suppress the votes of people of color.

Ducey released a video statement after signing the legislation Tuesday.

The measure is one of the most contentious bills moving in Arizona as Republicans in key states look to remake election procedures in the wake of President Donald Trump’s defeat last year.

The bill would automatically remove voters from the early voting list if they don't vote in two election cycles in a row, or four years.

