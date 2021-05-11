Ducey signs bill making early voting list no longer permanent

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill to make it easier to purge thousands of people from a list of voters who automatically get a ballot each election.

Arizona Senate Republicans on Tuesday sent the bill to Ducey over protests from Democrats and prominent business leaders who said the measure would suppress the votes of people of color.

Ducey released a video statement after signing the legislation Tuesday.

NEW: Arizona is a national leader when it comes to election integrity and access to the ballot box, and today I signed #SB1485 to continue that legacy. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BHkyOCEh9J — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 11, 2021

The measure is one of the most contentious bills moving in Arizona as Republicans in key states look to remake election procedures in the wake of President Donald Trump’s defeat last year.

The bill would automatically remove voters from the early voting list if they don't vote in two election cycles in a row, or four years.