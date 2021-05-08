Watch
Ducey signs bill limiting post-election ballot signature fix

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a bill signing in Phoenix. Ducey on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, signed a sweeping anti-abortion bill that bans the procedure if the woman is seeking it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. Doctors who perform an abortion solely because the child has a survivable genetic issue can face felony charges. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 5:04 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:04:14-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona election officials won't be able to create a grace period after an election for voters who forget to sign their ballot to fix the problem.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill requiring any mail ballots to be signed by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

The measure was approved in the Legislature in party-line votes.

It codifies in state law the rules as implemented for the 2020 election and blocks a five-day curing period after the election, which Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tried unsuccessfully to implement to settle a lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation.

Before 2020, policies for handling missing signatures varied by county.

